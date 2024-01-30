Wonderful flute sounds thrill classical music connoisseurs [PHOTOS]

30 January 2024 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra has given a spectacular concert at the State Philharmonic Hall.

Under the baton of the conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov, the orchestra performed Maurice Ravel's Ma mère l'oye" Suite, Joaquin Rodrigo's Pastoral Concerto for Flute and Orchestra, and Manuel de Falla's Suite No. 2 El sombrero de tres picos, Azernews reports.

The concert soloist was talented musician Nijat Mammadov (flute). The sounds of the flute captivated the audience. At the end, each musical number was accompanied by a storm of applause.

Note that the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra was created in 1964 on the initiative of outstanding Azerbaijani composers Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev.

In 2007, the orchestra was awarded the Khumay Prize for promoting Azerbaijani classical music worldwide.

The Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra is continuing to delight classical music connoisseurs.

Together with the soloist Irina Mehdiyeva (harpsichord), the orchestra has brilliantly recently performed music pieces by Arcangelo Corelli, Johann Sebastian Bach, Anton Webern, Dmitri Shostakovich, and Sergei Prokofiev under the baton of the People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov.

The orchestra has also successfully collaborated with many eminent conductors, such as Salim Akcil (Turkiye), Hakan Şensoy (Turkiye), Simon Camartin (Sweden), Fabien Theerikson (France), Vladimir Runchak (Ukraine), Riccardo Averbakh (USA), Vladislav Bulakhov (Russia), Roland Freisitzer (Austria), and Alexander Ivashkin (England).

