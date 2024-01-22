Eminent violinist to give concert in Russia

22 January 2024 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Honored Artist Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev, will give a concert in Russia. The concert will take place in Moscow's Zaryadye Concert Hall on February 2, Azernews reports.

The young violinist will be accompanied by the Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Marius Stravinsky.

At the concert, Elvin Ganiyev will delight music lovers with Ulvi Cemal Erkin's Violin Concerto.

Note that Ulvi Cemal Erkin (1906 – 1972) was a member of the pioneer group of symphonic composers in Turkiye, born in the period 1904–1910, who later came to be called The Turkish Five.

These composers set out the direction of music in the newly established Turkish Republic. They distinguished themselves with their use of Turkish folk music and modal elements in an entirely Western symphonic style.

Elvin Ganiyev will also perform Franz Waxman's Carmen Fantasie for Violin and Orchestra on themes from Georges Bizet's "Carmen".

The violinist was born in Ankara into a musical family. His grandfather, Server Ganiyev, was a famous conductor and violinist, his father is a lead cellist, and his mother is a pianist.

Elvin started playing the violin when he was 5 years old, and when he was 6 years old, he was sufficiently proficient to join the Music Preparatory Primary School at Bilkent University.

At his 8th, he gave his first orchestral concert with his grandfather, and, during the same year, he was admitted to the Zurich Conservatory Young Student Programme as a student of the legendary Zakhar Bron (with whom he still studies).

In 2005, Elvin became a member of Cihat Askın and Young Friends (CAKA) and in 2006, he was awarded the 1st prize in the International Classical Culture Heritage competition in Moscow.

The young musician has always performed with renowned conductors, such as Zubin Mehta, Yuri Bashmet, Vladimir Fedoseyev, Gennady Rozhdestvensky, Zakhar Bron, Sasha Goetzel, Gürer Aykal, Rauf Abdullayev, Server Ganiyev, Rengim Gokmen, Naci Ozguuc, Valery Vorona, Klaus Weise, Placido Domingo ,Erol Erdinc, Jules van Hessen, Ender Sakpınar, Nikolay Lalov, and David Bernard.

He has successfully cooperated with such prominent musical figures as Zakhar Bron,Vadim Repin, Maxim Vengerov, Ivri Gitlis, Cihat Aşkın, Fazıl Say,Viktor Pikayzen, Yusif Eyvazov, and Guuher-Suuher Pekinel.

The talented violinist is the winner of different international festivals, including the 11th International Young Violinist Competition after Wieniawski and Lipinski (Poland), International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians (Switzerland), "Classical Heritage" International Competition (Russia), and the Night in Madrid Festival-Contest (Spain).

He has received many awards, including a medal from the Pope and the title of Azerbaijan's Honored Artist.

