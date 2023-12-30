Expert Council created under Culture Ministry [PHOTOS]

30 December 2023 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

An Expert Council has been created under the Culture Ministry to identify immovable cultural property.

The council was established in order to make appropriate additions and changes to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated August 2, 2001 No. 132 "On approval of the distribution by degree of significance of immovable historical and cultural monuments taken under state protection in the territory Republic of Azerbaijan", Azernews reports.

The Expert Council includes the Ministry of Culture, the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the Main Department of Architecture and Urban Planning of the City of Baku, the Executive Power of the City of Baku, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, State Tourism Agency, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Civil Engineering, Union of Architects of Azerbaijan, Institute of Archeology and Anthropology of ANAS, Office of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Office of the Shusha State Reserve and the Nakhchivan Culture Ministry.

The rector of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Professor Gulchohra Mammadova, was elected Chairman of the Expert Council.

A secretariat of the council has been created in the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage.

A working group of specialists on architectural and archaeological monuments has been formed under the Culture Ministry.

Currently, the working group is monitoring, identifying and inventorying immovable cultural property in the city of Baku.

