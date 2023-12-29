Baku Modern Art Museum displays art pieces by eminent sculptor [PHOTOS]

29 December 2023 09:38 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku Modern Art Museum has presented a solo exhibition by eminent sculptor Rahib Garayev.

People's Artist Heydar Aliyev Order laureate, academician Omer Eldarov, who spoke at the event, emphasised that every exhibition is a premiere and a celebration for the artist, Azernews reports.

Stating that the event will have a great resonance among the public, the academician said:

"For the author, this exhibition is a historical event. There are many interesting works in the exhibition. This will remain an event in cultural life, in our visual arts."

Rector of the Azerbaijan Academy of Arts, People's Artist Natig Aliyev, pointed out that opening an individual exhibition is a very responsible and hard-working task. According to him, the sculptor has created a magnificent palette that combines different colours.

People's artist Fuad Salayev noted that the artist reflects his secret world and thoughts in his works. In some of the works exhibited here, bronze and other materials are displayed in a beautiful form, creating a decorative effect.

At the end, there was an introduction to the exhibition "Like a Fairy Tale.".

A member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and a teacher of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Art, sculptor Rahib Garayev's bachelor's degree work entitled "Leonardo Da Vinci", which he has been working on since 2012, is currently on display at the Museum Exhibition Complex of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts. His master's degree thesis, "Artists," was erected in Nakhchivan city. A sample of the statue was donated to Bahruz Kangarli House Museum.

Around 60 compositions on "Urban theme", "Synthesized with natural stones", "Animal world" and "Miscellaneous" were showcased at the exhibition, which aroused great public interest.​

The Baku Museum of Modern Art houses one of the most influential collections of contemporary art in Azerbaijan. The iconic museum has been drawing contemporary art lovers since it opened on March 20, 2009.

The museum was built at the initiative of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva. It was funded by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Over 800 works by notable Azerbaijani painters and sculptors, particularly avant-garde art of the 1960s and 1970s, are collected here.

Baku Museum of Modern Art gives a possibility to get acquainted more closely with peculiar works of such artists as Rasim Babayev, Ashraf Murad, Gennady Brejatjuk, Fazil Najafov, Mamed Mustafaev, Aga Oussejnov, Ali Ibadullaev, Mir-Nadir Zeynalov, Fuad Salayev, Farhad Halilov, Darvin Velibekov, Eldar Mamedov, Mikail Abdurahmanov, Museib Amirov, Mahmud Rustamov, Huseyn Hagverdi, Eliyar Alimirzayev, Rashad Babayev, Altay Sadikh-zadeh.

There are also non-Azerbaijani modern masterworks by Salvador Dalí, Pablo Picasso, and Marc Chagall from private collectors.

