Fairy tales through eyes of young artists [PHOTOS]

25 December 2023 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Khatai Arts Center has presented a final exhibition as part of the Republican Children's and Youth Art Competition.

The art project was carried out within the Year of Heydar Aliyev under the organization of the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Science and Education, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, Khatai District Executive Power, Azerbaijan Artists' Union of Artists, State Art Gallery and the Khatai Arts Center, Azernews reports

Secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist, Professor Aghali Ibrahimov, Director of the Khatai Arts Center Zahid Avazov, Chief Advisor to the Department of Socio-Political and Humanitarian Issues of the Khatai District Executive Power Turan Jafarova, Head of the Department of Exhibitions and Expositions of the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery Elchin Huseynov, associate professor of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts Mansur Jafarov, artist Akif Yaryshov and others congratulated the young talents on the opening of the exhibition and wished them further creative success.

It was noted that the objectives of the competition, the theme of which is characters and scenes from fairy tales, are to develop artistic taste in children and adolescents, support their creative activity, etc.

Renowned writer Ilhama Kadar presented her book "Ay-ulduz" to the exhibition participants.

More than 1,800 art works were submitted for participation in the art competition.

The exhibition "Fairy tales left in dreams" united 1,500 young talents. Over 600 art works were demonstrated as part of the exhibition.

In conclusion, the artists were awarded certificates.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz