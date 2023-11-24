Baku to host Azerbaijan Fashion Week [PHOTOS]

Baku will host Azerbaijan Fashion Week on December 3. The event is organised with the support of the Culture Ministry as part of the Creative Week to be held from November 29 to December 3, Azernews reports.

This large-scale project will attract foreign colleagues to joint cooperation to popularise national and regional brands, goods, and services, and will also give impetus to the development of the fashion sector and improve the tools for solving existing problems in the field of fashion, design, and culture in general.

The project is focused on the issues of positioning and promotion of national brands and is a platform that brings together fashion designers, buyers, representatives of local and foreign media, as well as all professionals in this field for cooperation.

Taking into account the rapid changes in the fashion world, the Azerbaijan Fashion Forward competition and a master class by the famous fashion designer Orhan Sultan for young fashion designers studying at universities and fashion schools operating in Azerbaijan will be organised as part of the Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

The event will take place on December 2 at 12:00 at the Creative Hub educational and incubation centre.

Fashion Week will end with the 15th anniversary fashion show at the Ritz-Carlton on December 3 at 19:00. I

n addition to Azerbaijani designers, designers from Russia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan will also present their collections on the catwalk.

As one of the most important fashion events in Azerbaijan, Fashion Week will bring together talented designers and contribute to the further development of this industry in Azerbaijan.

The first season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week took place in Azerbaijan in May 2015, marking the beginning of fashion weeks in the country.

This large-scale project, in many ways, became the root cause of the emergence of the fashion market as such in the country.

Over the years of its existence, Azerbaijan Fashion Week has retained its status as the most important fashion event in Azerbaijan and has become precisely the platform that unites the efforts of all those who are active in the field of fashion.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz