Azerbaijan represented at Int'l Cultural Forum in Russia

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli is expected to meet with his Russian counterpart Olga Lyubimova as part of the 9th International Cultural Forum in St. Petersburg.

The minister will get acquainted with the Azerbaijani hall in the State Hermitage and the space for the monument to the prominent composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, Azernews reports.

Adil Karimli is scheduled to participate in the plenary session of the forum, and speak at the event called "Cultural sovereignty as the basis of state identity".

Delegations from 73 countries, as well as culture ministers from 30 countries, are participating in the forum, which provides a unique platform for various discussions and the exchange of ideas.

The event program consists of 9 thematic blocks, including cinema, theatre, museums, artificial intelligence, and other topics.

The forum will feature a ceremonial presentation of the Hermitage Award.

The forum program includes the following units: Getting to Know History Via Culture; Artificial Intelligence: a Threat or a Benefit for Culture; and Traditional Culture as a Foundation for Building a Civilised Society.

