World-renowned musician to perform in Baku

17 November 2023 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Israeli world-renowned kamancha player Mark Eliyahu will perform in Baku for the second time.

The concert will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on February 11, 2024, Azernews reports.

Mark Eliyahu is widely recognized as one of the most fascinating musicians, who never ceases to amaze music lovers.

Eliyahu was born in 1982 in Dagestan, Russia. He emigrated to Israel with his parents in 1989. Mark Eliyahu inherited his musical talent from his family.

"All members of my family are musicians. My father, Peretz Eliyahu was a tar player, while my grandfather was a kamancha player, and all these instruments have been a part of my life since I was born. From 4 years old I studied violin, and when I was 16 years old, I left home and went on a world tour in search of myself and my music," the musician said.

His real ascent in music began when he heard the performance of a prominent Azerbaijani kamancha player Habil Aliyev. At the age of 16, he was inspired by Aliyev's performance and moved to Baku to learn playing kamancha under guidance of Adalat Vazirov.

In Baku, Mark met with Habil Aliyev, who even presented his kamancha to the young talent.

Mark Eliyahu's concert in Baku will immediately win the hearts of music lovers.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz