Youth Library presents electronic database Cultural Capital of Turkic World

7 November 2023

On the threshold of 8th November - Victory Day and Shusha City Day employees of the Republican Youth Library named after Jafar Jabbarli prepared and presented to users an electronic database called "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World - Shusha", Azernews reports.

The electronic database contains official documents, a chronology of the history of Shusha, administrative-territorial division, historical-architectural monuments, samples of culture and art that were vandalized by Armenian usurpers, as well as information about restoration and construction works carried out in these educational institutions.

The database includes valuable reviews of Shusha, the pearl of Garabagh, books on the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and in more than 10 foreign languages, periodical press materials, music samples, and iso-materials.

The electronic database also has sections on the history of the Victory, President Ilham Aliyev's visits to Shusha, and cultural events held in the city. The database also includes filmography, video, and photo gallery of the city of Shusha.

The electronic database "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World - Shusha" is available on the official website of the library.

