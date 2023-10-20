Cultural days of Turkic State Council become focus of entire Turkic world [PHOTOS]

20 October 2023 22:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

One of the significant and memorable events of the past week was the visit of the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar with a large delegation to Azerbaijan. During the visit, Ersin Tatar's meeting with the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and events held within the framework of the promotional and cultural days of the Turkic State Council became the focus of the entire Turkic world.

At the invitation of Ufuk Turganer, the head of the Baku representative office of the TRNC, representatives of the Public Association for the Protection and Promotion of Applied Art Samples (PAPPAAS) also participated in these events. At one of the meetings held within the framework of the events, they presented the work "Turan Road" to Ersin Tatar, the President of TRNC.

The chairman of the Public Union, Lala Sardarli, told the head of the fraternal country and the delegation about the content and essence of the arrangement of patterns, symbols, and stamps, which is one of Azerbaijan's examples of decorative applied art, and about the messages and codes transmitted to humanity through the images. Tatar thanked the Sardar family, the authors of "Turan Road", for the gift.

He also emphasized the importance of further intensification of existing cultural relations between our countries. Within the framework of the same event, the representatives of PAPPAAS also held meetings with the members of the delegation of the brotherly country. During the exchange of views with the Deputy President of the TRNC, Director of the Cultural Department of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Ms. Shirin Zaferyıldızı, it was discussed about the possibility of implementing joint projects related to the study and promotion of the rich common cultural heritage of the two nations and the creation of new works in the near future.

It should be noted that in the past period of its activity, PAPPAAS has taken a number of measures and implemented projects in the way of studying and promoting our national cultural heritage, restoring forgotten applied arts, returning them to the present day in new content and creating works distinguished by their relevance. More detailed and reporting information about this will be released to the press and the public in the near future.

Currently, the organization glorifies our great victory "Union of Victory", "My Family" dedicated to the family institution of Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic geography, which is considered sacred, "Sardarım", which defines historical architectural monuments and examples of cultural heritage that existed in the lands belonging to Azerbaijanis in Western Azerbaijan. "Iravanım", "Zangazurum", and "Turan Road" works are being promoted outside Azerbaijan. It should be noted that the mentioned works have been evaluated and certified as works of art in the cultural history of Azerbaijan by the relevant institutions of Azerbaijan as the first and only examples of decorative applied art such as chests, chests, and jewelry. The mentioned works were exhibited to the general public at the exhibition "People's Art, wisdom of the People" held at the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev, organized by the PAPPAAS.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz