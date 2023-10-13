National Carpet Museum, Uzbekistan State History Museum sign MoU [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the Uzbekistan State History Museum have signed a MoU on the sidelines of the "Carpet as a Symbol of the Turkic World" international conference.

The signing ceremony took place at the National Carpet Museum as part of the 2nd Meeting of Museums of the Turkic World, Azernews reports.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked by the Carpet Museum director, chairman of ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee Shirin Malikova and director of the Uzbekistan State History Museum Jannat Ismailova.

The document envisages the study and protection of cultural heritage, scientific exchange and cooperation, joint exhibition projects, as well as holding of academic symposia and seminars.

The MoU is an significant contribution to the development of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan cultural ties.

Uzbekistan State History Museum is one of the first museums in Central Asia.

Founded in 1876, the museum displays over 250, 000 exhibits, which provide insight into the history of the peoples of Central Asia who inhabited the territory of Uzbekistan, from the Stone age to the present day.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution in popularizing and promoting the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

