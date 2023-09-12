Italian tenor receives star at Sea Breeze Walk of Fame [PHOTOS]

12 September 2023 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Italian tenor Alessandro Safina received a star at the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame.

Having walked along the red carpet to the applause of the audience, Italian tenor Alessandro Safina and People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov (EMIN) shared their impressions of the significant event, Azernews reports.

Among the guests of honor were the Deputy Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan Marvin Seniga, one of the organizers of the Zhara International Music Festival, the founder of Russian Radio, and the Golden Gramophone Award Sergei Kozhevnikov, and others.

"I am very glad to see you all here! Alessandro is my great friend, and he often comes to Baku. He has also taken part in the Zhara Music Festival. Alessandro is a world-famous star, but more importantly, he is a big fan of Azerbaijan, our people, culture, and cuisine. Everyone loves him here!," said Emin Agalarov.

The Italian singer expressed sincere gratitude to Emin Agalarov for a worthy assessment of his creative work.

Alessandro Safina also spoke about how deeply Muslim Magomayev's song "Blue Eternity" touched his heart, when he first heard it.

"I immediately fell in love with this incredible song. And then I asked Emin if it would be possible to perform it in Italian. Muslim Magomayev's spouse Tamara Sinyavskaya agreed to the translation, for which I am very grateful to her. After that, I wrote the lyrics myself in Italian. Together with Emin, we recorded this song, which I am very proud of and grateful that I have such a colleague as Emin. I am honored that my star appeared on the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame. Thanks to Emin for such a nice gift and for friendship! ", said Alessandro Safina.

Alessandro Safina visited Baku several times, performed solo concerts, and took part in various projects.

The well-known singer has thrilled music lovers in Azerbaijan with his beautiful voice. The spectacular concert was organized within Sea Breeze Summer Live's traditional series of summer concerts.

Note that the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame is the first attraction dedicated to outstanding and famous artists, musicians, actors, and artists both in Azerbaijan and around the world. The initiator of the creation of the Avenue of Stars is Emin Agalarov.

Well-known singers Engelbert Humperdinck, Nani Bregvadze, and People's Artist of the USSR Tamara Sinyavskaya have previously received their stars on the alley.

