Heydar Aliyev Foundation holds entertainment events for children [PHOTOS]

26 August 2023 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

Another holiday for children deprived of parental care was held on August 26 on the initiative of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva. Various programmes and entertainment with participation of DJs and animators were presented during the day full of joy given to children, Azernews reports, citing Foundation.

It should be noted that care for children deprived of parental care, as well as those in need of special care, has a special place among the activities carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Organising such events on a regular basis, the Foundation draws society's attention to the importance of comprehensive care for children of this category.

Children from orphanages shared their impressions of the day, having interesting conversations with each other at the dinner table. The celebration coincided with the birthdays of two inmates of Children's Home No.1 - Ali Hamidov and Ganira Zeynalova, inmate of Children's Home No.3 - Jihan Isimkhanli. The entertainment organised by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was a memorable memory both for the children celebrating their birthdays and other inmates of the children's homes.

Each of the children was presented gifts from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz