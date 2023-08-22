Concert to mark 100th anniversary of National Leader organized in Buenos Aires

22 August 2023 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Argentina has celebrated the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Argentina, Azernews reports, citing Embassy.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Argentina said that a concert event was organized in the capital Buenos Aires in continuation of a series of events held by the Embassy on this occasion.

Representatives of the state and government of Argentina, public and political figures, heads and staff of diplomatic missions accredited in the country, and representatives of mass media took part in the event held with the support of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Delivering a speech at the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Argentina Ramzi Teymurov spoke about the life of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern Azerbaijan, and his invaluable role in shaping the traditions of Azerbaijani statehood. The Ambassador gave information about the role of wise policy and will of the National Leader in the direction of firmly establishing the foundations of Azerbaijan's independence, formation of the national spirit and idea of Azerbaijanis, implementation of the successful foreign policy, and recognition as a reliable partner on a global scale, and that the path of development laid by him has been successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev.

