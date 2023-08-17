Russian channel to air documentary about Muslim Magomayev

17 August 2023 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Russia's Channel One will air a documentary "The Best Voice of the Earth" dedicated to Azerbaijan's prominent singer Muslim Magomayev on August 30. The film tells about the main life stories of Muslim Magomayev, Azernews reports.

Muslim Magomayev would have turned 81. Named the "King of Songs", he always mesmerized the overjoyed audience with his fascinating baritone.

The legendary singer grew up in a creative environment: his father was a theater artist while his mother was a dramatic actress.

Muslim Magomayev's grandfather is considered one of the founders of modern Azerbaijani classical music.

In 1964, Magomayev left for a one-year internship at the Milan Opera House La Scala.

In 1962, Magomayev first appeared in Moscow, where he performed during the Days of Azerbaijani Culture. He sang an aria from Gounod’s Faust, and the song "Do the Russians Want War?" that left no one indifferent.

World-famous baritone successfully toured across Italy, France, Bulgaria, Finland, Canada, the United States, Cuba, and other countries.

Magomayev was also known as a composer, wrote several film soundtracks and songs. He composed songs, soundtracks, and music for theatrical performances. In addition, he played in films and acted as a host in television and radio broadcasts.

In 1966 and 1969, Magomayev performed in Paris Olympia with great success. At the very young age of 31, he was awarded the title of People's Artist of the USSR.

After so many years, Muslim Magomayev's fans all over the world continue to admire the prominent singer.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz