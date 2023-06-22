Norwegian pianist gives concert within Baku Piano Festival [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Norwegian pianist and composer Tord Gustavsen has given a concert as part of the Baku International Piano Festival.

In his compositions, the musician brilliantly combines pensive Scandinavian lyricism and modern jazz with elements of Scandinavian folk music, African American motifs, European Protestant hymns, Afro-Caribbean melodies, harmonies and rhythms, Azernews reports.

Tord has been playing the piano from the age of four. He started to compose and improvise much earlier than he mastered musical notation.

Tord Gustavsen has played since childhood at various events and in churches and has played classical and his own works, gospel and jazz fusion.

Norwegian pianist is in constant search for fresh and radically laconic sincere beauty in music. He is constantly working to explore, to integrate emotional intensity and elegance into a meditative musical state.

Thord Gustavsen has released a number of music albums under his own name and in trio, quartet and quintet formats.

