Heydar Aliyev Center hosts book presentation on Karabakh's prominent poet [PHOTOS]

14 June 2023 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Heydar Aliyev Center has hosted a book presentation titled "Mir Mohsun Navvab's weapons production and collection in Shusha".

Although a number of books were published on the activities of one of the prominent representatives of the Karabakh literary environment - a talented poet, artist, musicologist, philosopher, teacher Mir Mohsun Navvab (1833-1918) as an artist and music theorist, however, there were no publications reflecting his activities in general, Azernews reports.

The book, published on the initiative and with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, provides information about the biography, life and work of Mir Mohsun Navvab Karabakhi and highlights his educational activities.

Video materials highlighting the Shusha trip of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were shown as part of the event. During the Shusha trip, President Ilham Aliyev and the First Lady visited the grave of Mir Mohsun Navvab Karabakhi, which is being restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and got acquainted with the exhibition dedicated to the talented poet.

Speaking at the event, the author of the publication, Sabuhi Ahmadov provided insight into the book.

The book is dedicated to the previously unknown legacy of Mir Mohsun Navvab Karabakhi - the collection of Azerbaijani weapons he collected. Archival and museum materials were used in the preparation of the publication.

Published in Azerbaijani and English, it contains over 100 photographs, drawings, diagrams and maps, most of which are published for the first time.

"The publication reflects the life and work of Mir Mohsun Navvab Karabakhi, who was born in Shusha. The publication provides detailed information about Navvab's weapons collection, its formation and history. While studying Navvab's collection, we faced an interesting question - Who is Mir Mohsun Navvab Karabakhi? The book contains interesting facts about him," said Sabuhi Ahmadov.

The General Director of the National History Museum, academician Naila Valikhanli spoke about the materials related to the activities of Navvab, which are carefully stored in the museum, including exhibits related to the subject of the presented book.

It was emphasized that Mir Mohsun Navvab Karabakhi collected a collection of Azerbaijani weapons dating back to the Middle Ages, and some samples from his collection are now stored in the National History Museum.

"We are at the presentation of an extremely interesting publication. Getting acquainted with Mohsun Navvab Karabakhi's activities, one is amazed at how much he did for the Azerbaijani people. In 1940, exhibits related to Mir Mohsun Navvab Karabakhi were transferred to our museum by his son. This collection demonstrates history, art and the technique of weaponry. In my opinion, it refers to it only as a weapon, maybe not quite right, because they are decorated with beautiful patterns, which are made with great skill. And the fact that these weapons were produced in Azerbaijan is important for our history," said Valikhanli.

Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, writer-publicist Ilgar Fahmi stressed the role of Mir Mohsun Navvab Karabakhi in literature, noting his contribution to this area.

"Through the publication, along with the work and life of Mir Mohsun Navvab Karabakhi, we also get acquainted with the cultural life of the city of Shusha and Karabakh. It is important that the book was published both in Azerbaijani and in English," Ilgar Fahmi added.

Ilgar Fahmi emphasized that the Azerbaijani people first of all know him as a poet, because poems are passed from mouth to mouth.

An artistic program was presented at the event, which was prepared in accordance with the creative aura that surrounded the World of Mohsun Navvab Karabakhi. Thanks to the sound of music and poems, the atmosphere of the time was created when Mir Mohsun Navvab Karabagi lived and worked.

The guests of the event enjoyed the performance of the Ensemble of Ancient Musical Instruments, whose artistic director is People's Artist Munis Sharifov. The soloists were People's Artist Teyyub Aslanov and Honored Artist Nuria Huseynova.

Mirvari dance group (artistic director - Honored Artist Nailya Mammadzadeh) demonstrated a bewitching dance with daggers.

Ghazals and mughams based on Navvab's poems were performed in the evening.

An interesting moment of the presentation was the involvement of the audience. When the Honored Artist Elnar Garayev read out the poetic work and at some point stopped, the lines were continued by the audience present in the hall.

In the foyer of the Heydar Aliyev Center, the guests viewed the stands with Navvab's artworks.

It should be noted that this year marks the 190th anniversary of the birth of Mir Mohsun Navvab Karabakhi (1833-1918).

In May of this year, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members attended the opening of the Yukhara Govhar Agha mosque in Shusha after major reconstruction and restoration work.

The ornaments of the mosque minarets and the wall paintings of the premises were made by the poet, artist and calligrapher Mir Mohsun Navvab Karabakhi, who lived and worked in the city of Shusha.

The exhibition "Mir Mohsun Navvab Karabakhi - scientist-encyclopedist of the XIX century" was presented in the building of the madrasah on the territory of the mosque. At the same time, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation restored the tomb monument of Mir Mohsun Navvab Karabakhi.

It is no coincidence that the next project of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which is carrying out important work in the direction of preserving and promoting our history, perpetuating the memory of Azerbaijan's outstanding personalities, was dedicated to Mir Mohsun Navvab Karabakhi.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz