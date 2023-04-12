Audience astounded with performance of young musicians [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

12 April 2023 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Chamber and Organ Music Hall has presented a colorful concert titled "From the Past to the Future" as part of the "Youth Support" project.

Laureates of international competitions Humay Hajizade (viola), Rafiga Guluzade (piano), Janel Najafli (violin) and Vugar Mammadzade (composer) captivated the listeners with their performances, Azernews reports.

The splendid concert includes music pieces by f Johann Sebastian Bach, Karl Stamitz, Georg Friedrich Handel,

A wonderful synthesis of music left the audience speechless.

Initiated by the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, "Youth Support" project aims at discovering and supporting young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzade, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

"Youth Support" project addresses a wide audience with different tastes. Numerous concerts organized within the project have always been met with great public interest.

Photo credits: Kamran Bagirov

