Second Children's Book Festival opens its doors to book lovers

10 April 2023 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Second Children's Book Festival has opened its doors to book lovers at Baku Sports Palace.

The book festival is timed to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The event is co-organized by the Ministries of Culture, Youth and Sports, Science and Education, the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, "Azerbaijan Publishing Association" Public Union.

Within the framework of the festival, thousands of books are being sold at discounted prices, master classes, story hours are organized as part of the festival.

Moreover, the book lovers have a chance to meet with children's writers and to enjoy colorful theater performances.

The Second Children's Book Festival will run until April 11. Admission to the festival is free.

