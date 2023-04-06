State Symphony Orchestra to perform under baton of Bulbul's grandson

6 April 2023 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra will give a concert under the baton of Murtuza Bulbul on April 8.

The concert program will include Ludwig van Beethoven's Egmont Overture, Edvard Grieg's Peer Gynt Suite, Modest Mussorgsky's Night on Bald Mountain as well as Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Suite from "Swan Lake" ballet, Azernews reports.

Note that Murtuza Bulbul is the grandson of the founder of the Azerbaijani professional vocal school, Bulbul and the son of a prominent singer and composer, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia, People's Artist Polad Bulbuloglu.

Founded in 1920, the Uzeyir Hajibeyov State Symphony Orchestra was among the first orchestras formed in the Soviet Union.

Today the orchestra successfully performs works of such eminent composers as G. Mahler, I. Stravinski, C. Debussy, A. Bruckner, J. Brahms and others.

Moreover, the State Symphony Orchestra is an active participant of "Music of the 20th Century" organized by R. Abdullayev and the Festival of M. Rostropovich, which is held annually.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz