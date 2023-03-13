Amateur artists captivate art enthusiasts [PHOTO]

13 March 2023 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Around 150 colorful paintings have been exhibited within the "Feelings and Paintings" art project that encourages creativity.

The exhibition was co-organized by the Culture Ministry, the Union of Azerbaijani Artists, the State Art Gallery, and the Khatai Art Center for non-professional artists, Azernews reports.

Secretary of the Union of the Azerbaijani Artists, People's Artist Agali Ibrahimov, Deputy Director of the State Art Gallery Gulshan Garibli, Director of the Khatai Arts Center Zahid Avazov, a representative of the Khatai District Executive Authorities, Mehriban Israfilova, and others attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Distinguished by unique art techniques, the artworks raised interest among art enthusiasts.

The authors of the best artworks were awarded valuable prizes and certificates. The online catalog of paintings is available here.

Furthermore, the Khatai Art Center will please art lovers with a series of exhibitions "Spring Colors".

The final exhibitions within the Republican Children's Drawing Contest will be held on March 14-17.

The event is jointly organized by the Culture Ministry, the Minister of Science and Education, the Azerbaijani TV and Radio Broadcasting Company, the Khatai District Executive Authorities, the Union of the Azerbaijani Artists, the State Art Gallery and the Khatai Art Center within the Year of Heydar Aliyev.

The art competition aims to show nature's awakening through the eyes of young artists.

