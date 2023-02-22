Khatai Arts Centre to display around 300 art pieces

22 February 2023 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Khatai Arts Centre will showcase a series of art pieces within the Year of Heydar Aliyev on March 1.

The paintings have been selected as part of the art contest "Think and Create" initiated by the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Science and Education, the Union of Azerbaijani Artists, the Azerbaijani TV and Radio Broadcasting Company, the State Art Gallery, the Khatai Executive Authorities, Azernews reports.

The Khatai Arts Centre received around 1,500 art pieces from 1,000 over 12 years old, including paintings, artworks made of clay, cardboard, paper, pieces of metal, plastic, etc.

Nearly 300 art pieces were selected for the final exhibition. One can get acquainted with the selected artworks by clicking the following link.

Noting that, the Khatai Arts Centre has previously hosted a watercolor workshop for 17 talented artists, including two kids.

The key objective of the workshop was to share creative experiences and increase interest in watercolor painting techniques.

The artists created their works on free themes. The watercolor artworks were met with great interest.

The centre continues its activities aimed at promoting art in Azerbaijan.

