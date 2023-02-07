Cinema House invites audience to dive into world of fine arts [VIDEO]

Fine arts are unique tools for expanding a person's worldview. Through fine arts, modern people can expand their intellectual and cultural potential.

The Cinema House in Baku invites you to dive into the world of fine arts on February 8- 9, Azernews reports.

A series of meetings "Art as fitness for the brain" aim at strengthening the process of generating new ideas and activating creative thinking. The project also contributes to aesthetic and intellectual enrichment.

The first meeting within the project will discuss the power of art and its impact on a person. The meeting participants will be introduced to studies on influence mechanisms on the person's emotional and intellectual state.

At the same time, Ukrainian art critic, psychologist, artist Yulia Tarasenko will provide insight into different ways of thinking and seeing the world through paintings by some of the greatest artists like Sandro Botticelli, Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael Santi, Albrecht Durer, and Rembrandt.

The project "Art as fitness for the brain" is jointly organized by NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan, Art-ExpertSchool, World Cinema 100th Anniversary Foundation as well as Intellectual Leisure Club.

