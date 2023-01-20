Russian House in Baku holds event dedicated to breaking of Siege of Leningrad [PHOTO]

20 January 2023 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Russian House in Baku has hosted an event timed to the 80th anniversary of the Breaking the Siege of Leningrad, Azernews reports.

The blockade lasted 872 days, from September 8, 1941, to January 27, 1944. Hundreds of Leningrad residents found shelter in Baku, who were treated and adopted by Azerbaijani families, which is also reflected in the famous film directed by Hasan Seyidbayli "I remember you, teacher", or "Our teacher Jabish" (1969). The film is based on Maksud Ibrahimbayov's work "1001st Night of the War".

Many Leningraders after the Second World War remained to live in the capital and other parts of the country.

A public association of residents of besieged Leningrad still operates in Baku. It is worth noting that on the 42nd day of the complete blockade of Leningrad, October 19, 1941, a solemn meeting was held in the Hermitage dedicated to the 800th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi.

In the Russian House, the visitors were presented with a concert program and presentation of historical materials, which included photos, videos shot by a senior lecturer at the Baku Music Academy, Ph.D. in art history Alena Inyakina, as well as testimonies of participants in those events.

Alena Inyakina noted that the victory in the Great Patriotic War, all the events that took place in the tragic years that preceded this victory, the resilience, and heroism of the people - this is a common story for all currently independent states that were once part of one big country.

Musical pieces of Azerbaijani and Russian classics were performed as well.

The concert was also attended by Honored Artist Anton Fershtandt, artist of the State Choir Farhad Alakbarov, BMA senior lecturer, laureate of international competitions Lala Muxtarova, BMA accompanist Dilyara Karimova and BMA graduate Aminat Ahmadova.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz