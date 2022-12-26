Famous accordionist presents unforgettable show [PHOTO/VIDEO]

26 December 2022 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Famous accordionist, and People's Artist Anvar Sadixov has performed an unforgettable show at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

Over his career, he successfully performed in Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Austria, Cyprus, Morocco, Turkiye, Russia, China, USA, Israel, Norway, Greece, Latvia, and other countries together with different music bands and multiple projects.

"You need to engage in creativity that requires complete dedication. Creativity begins when emotions overwhelm you, sometimes even stress begins to stimulate a creative person to create something new and interesting. The main thing is just to start and then everything will work out by itself. It gives me pleasure to perform musical pieces when they are beloved by the listeners and myself," says Anvar Sadixov.

At the Heydar Aliyev Palace, Anvar Sadixov was accompanied by Gaytagi instrumental ensemble, where he serves as an artistic director.

Famous jazz pianist, composer, laureate of international competitions, professor at Berklee College of Music (USA) Emil Afrasiyab, Honored Artist Nargiz Aliyeva, State Chamber Orchestra, Azerbaijani Pearl Dance Ensemble, conducted by Honored Artist Naila Mammadzade, actors of the State Pantomime Theater and soloists of the State Choir fascinated the audience with music pieces by Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Jahangir Jahangirov, Rauf Hajiyev, Tofig Guliyev, Arif Melikov, Vagif Mustafazada, Astor Piazzolla, Richard Galliano, Nino Rota, movie soundtracks, etc.

For the first time, Anvar Sadixov's son, who is a student of the Baku Musical Academy, pianist Hidayat Sadixbayli and his daughter, who is a student of the Vienna University of Music and Performing Arts Tamilla Sadixbayli, who conducted the chamber orchestra, performed on the big stage.

Music night was directed by People's Artist Abbas Bagirov. The host of the evening was a TV and radio presenter, Honored Cultural Worker Rahib Azeri.

Photo Credits: Ramin Hasanov.

