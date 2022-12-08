Nation pays tribute to incredible tar player [PHOTO/VIDEO]

By Laman Ismayilova

Ahmad Bakixanov, an incredible tar player, would have turned 130 this year.

The State Philharmonic Hall honored the memory of the great musician, who enriched Azerbaijani music, Azernews reports.

Before the start of the concert program, Honored Artist Azad Shukurov highlighted Ahmad Bakixanov's valuable contribution to Azerbaijani music.

Shukurov underlined that tasnifs (a form of music) that Ahmad Bakihanov composed as well as mugham compositions, performed by the tar musician take a major place in the golden fund of Azerbaijani music.

Ph.D. in Art History, Honored Cultural Worker Saadat Tahmirazgizi, tar player People's Artist, Ramiz Guliyev, Honored Art Worker Nazim Kazimov, Honored Journalist Ittifag Mirzabayli spoke about Ahmad Bakixanov's legacy.

Ahmad Bakixanov created the Azerbaijani State Folk Instruments Ensemble in 1931 and led the ensemble until the end of his life. His ensemble performed numerous concerts together with such great mugham singers as Seyid Shushinski, Huseyngulu Sarabski, Jabbar Garyagdioglu, Zulfugar Adigozalov, and others.

He was the author of such note publications as "Azerbaijani folk colors" (1964), "Azerbaijan rhythmic mughams" (1968), "Mugham, song, color" (1975).

The official part of the ceremony was followed by the concert of the Ahmad Bakixanov Folk Instruments Ensemble.

