Queen of Jazz opens up about her music & views on life [PHOTO]

YARAT Contemporary Art Space has organized a meeting with world-famous jazz musician Aziza Mustafazada, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The meeting took place at the XX-XXI Centuries Azerbaijani Painting Museum.

The event brought together well-known art and cultural figures as well as numerous fans of Aziza Mustafazada.

The meeting, moderated by Ulviya Axundova, head of the YARAT Cultural Programs Department, was held in a cozy and warm atmosphere.

During the meeting, Aziza Mustafazada touched upon her music, personal outlook on life, and, of course, her father Vagif Mustafazada, an outstanding musician, who entered the history of the Azerbaijani jazz music.

The jazz singer also spoke about how the pandemic affected the activities of creative people, in particular musicians.

"People are still under such strong psychological pressure that they cannot relax, not to think about it. Yes, it is not bad to be informed, but it is important not to lose self-control and not allow fear the chance to overcome and overwhelm you," said Mustafazada.

In a conversation with Ulviya Axundova, Aziza Mustafazada admitted that she enjoys drawing. However, now she does not have enough time for this at all.

Aziza Mustafazada believes that all musicians are a bit of a magician.

"For me, the process of composing music is very important and it is really magical. I try to catch the moment when the music is born, but it is very hard to do that. I get inspiration from pleasant talks. I think about beauty created by God, which often remains unnoticed by people. All this beauty inspires me a lot," she said.

Aziza Mustafazada's son, Ramiz Khan, despite his young age, is already performing on stage with his famous mother. As the pianist emphasized, in raising her son, she adheres to the fact that you should not force a child to study, and Ramiz Khan himself chooses how much to rehearse - he can play for 15 minutes, or maybe an hour.

"I remember my childhood, and how unpleasant it is when you are forced to do something. Therefore, if my son likes to play music, let him play. Tomorrow, maybe he wants to fly into space, or build a rocket. I will let him try himself in different directions," the jazz singer said.

Mustafazada also provided insight into the theme of her music pieces "Always" and "Melancholic Princess". She composed the composition "Always" in Baku when she was 20 years old.

The music piece "Melancholic Princess" (2002) is inspired by her memories of Baku, including the Maiden Tower.

Since 1990, Aziza Mustafazada has been living in Germany, where Azerbaijani jazz is highly appreciated.

"People in Germany love our music, this is undeniable. I confess that in any, even a small town in Germany, you can give a jazz concert without fear - they will understand it or not," said Mustafazada.

During the conversation, the topic of the 44-day Patriotic War was also touched upon. Aziza Mustafazada admitted that she and her husband kept track of all the news.

"We were deeply worried. Even being far away, our soul is there where you were born, where your native land is..," she added.

Aziza Mustafazada was also asked what book and music CD she would take with her on a space journey. She replied that she would take a book by Anton Chekhov and a CD with the music of her father, Vagif Mustafazada.

Recall that the concert of a renowned jazz pianist will take place at the Baku Congress Center on October 30.

Aziza Mustafazade will thrill jazz enthusiasts with both old and new compositions. Her new album will be presented as part of the concert. Tickets for the concert are on sale at iTicket.az.

