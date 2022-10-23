Azerbaijan to participate in Eurovision 2023 song contest in Liverpool

23 October 2022 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has confirmed its participation in Eurovision 2023 song contest, Azernews reports, citing Escxtra.com. Next year will mark Azerbaijan's 15th involvement in the Eurovision Song Contest since its debut in 2008.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) reports that 37 countries will join Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, UK, in May 2023.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming singers from all 37 countries to Liverpool, the city of pop, next May. Next year’s competition promises to be an extra special one and we’re working hard with the BBC right now to ensure that hundreds of millions of viewers will enjoy the best Eurovision Song Contest yet, with Ukraine at the heart of the event," said Executive Supervisor Martin Osterdahl.

With three less than 40 participants in the Turin contest, this marks the lowest figure since Copenhagen 2014. The main reasons cited for the withdrawing broadcasters include the increased cost of participation fees, the global cost of living crunch, and overall financial uncertainty.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place in Liverpool Arena. It was concluded that the event could not be held in the winning country( Ukraine) for safety and security reasons.

Eurovision 2022 took place in Turin, Italy, on May 10-14, and Kalush Orchestra (Ukraine) won the 66th Eurovision Song Contest with the song Stefania.

Nadir Rustamli represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2022. The singer left Eurovision fans speechless with the song "Fade To Black" co-written by Andreas Stone, Anders Rethov, Sebastian Schub, and Thomas Stengard. He came 16th, scoring 106 points.

He sang his lyrical song while the dancer on the other side of the platform fascinated the audience with plastic movements.

