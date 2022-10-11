Nizami Cinema to host multimedia show [PHOTO/VIDEO]

11 October 2022 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Art-East Media Group is pleased to announce a multimedia show "Musical Projector" on October 22, Azernews reports.

Supported by AzerbaijanFilm studio, the multimedia show project will take place in Nizami Cinema Center, one of the most wonderful places to enjoy high art in Baku.

During the multimedia show, Avangard Chamber Orchestra will perform soundtracks from the most popular Azerbaijani and foreign films in a new arrangement.

Musical works from films that have won great love and sympathy will be accompanied by a bright performance of dance numbers, choreographic compositions, and famous fragments from cartoons.

The Avangard Chamber Orchestra enriches the cultural life of the capital with a palette of bright sounds, giving rise to awe in the hearts of numerous music lovers.

The orchestra consists of twenty-three professional musicians who are scholarship holders of the president and laureates of republican and international competitions.

The multimedia show "Musical Projector" will form a new artistic taste among the audience and leave a pleasant impression for a long time.

