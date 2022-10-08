Russian writers exchange views at Baku Int'l Book Fair [PHOTO]

8 October 2022 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Russian writers Nina Dashevskaya and Maksim Zamshev have exchanged views on music in literature within the 8th Baku International Book Fair, Azernews reports.

The writers touched upon the musical topic in their works.

Maksim Zamshev said that although he started his career with music education, later literature attracted him.

"At first, I worked as a choir conductor. Unlike literature, music is a more difficult art. My childhood was spent in concerts. I have known almost all local musicians since they were young. When I started writing, I tried to bring music into literature, and in my first books, I described musicians, who were suffering from depression. Later, I started turning to other topics," the writer said.

Nina Dashevskaya said that in her first book, the main character shows her hatred for music and tries to create her own musical system. He somehow tries to associate colors with music," said Dashevskaya.

"Musicians are people who can play music from the age of 12 and quickly build a career. The hero in the work considers himself a kind of failure because he lacks these characteristics," she added.

Notably, Russian book publishing houses are represented at the 8th Baku International Book Fair.

Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov, Director of the Department of State Support for Periodicals and the Book Industry of the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Communications Vladimir Grigoriev, the head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Baku, Irek Zinnurov, and Russian scholar and writer Eugene Vodolazkin addressed the opening ceremony of the Russian stand.

In their remarks, the speakers stressed that Azerbaijan is a unique place. This land united the ancient Turkic, Persian and Slavic peoples throughout history. Even now, Azerbaijan gathers people together, encourages them to understand each other, and instills multicultural values.

A number of events and meetings with writers are organized in front of the Russian stand, including a dialogue about Baku between writer Afanasi Mammadov and poet Alina Talibova.

The 8th Baku International Book Fair will last until October 9.

Over 60 foreign organizations from over 10 countries, 118 local publishing houses, and enterprises are represented at the book fair arranged by the Culture Ministry.

In total, over 110 book publishers are represented at the book fair.

