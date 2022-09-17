Icharisheher Reserve cancels series of cultural events over latest military events

17 September 2022 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Icharisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve has canceled a number of events due to the deaths of Azerbaijani servicemen, Azernews reports, citing the reserve.

Earlier, the Heydar Aliyev Center postponed all mass cultural events.

The Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night leading to September 13.

At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

Clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities.

As a result, Azerbaijan sustained 77 military losses and military infrastructure was damaged as well.

