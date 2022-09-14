Bulbul-125 music contest wraps up in Shusha [PHOTO]

14 September 2022 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Winners of the Bulbul-125 nationwide competition among instrumental mugham performers and instrumentalists have been announced in Shusha, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Anar Karimov, People's Artist Polad Bulbuloglu, and the rector of the National Conservatory, People's Artist Siyavush Karimi attended the awarding ceremony at Bulbul Museum in Shusha.

The first place was taken by Baloglan Gafarov, the second by Huseyn Guliyev while Atlas Mehdiyeva and Fidan Zamanzada were awarded the third place. Vagif Tahmazov won Bulbul-125 Grand Prix.

The diplomas were awarded to Farid Imanli, Huseyn Nagiyev, Sevda Jabrayilzada and Rashid Baylarli.

The awarding ceremony was followed by a fascinating concert. The contest winners and National Conservatory's student orchestra performed at the event.

More than forty mugham singers and instrumentalists from 17 to 25 years old took part in the competitive selection.

The music contest was co-organized within the Year of Shusha by the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Culture, the Azerbaijani National Conservatory, the Bulbul Foundation, and the Bulbul Secondary Musical School to mark the 125th anniversary of Azerbaijan's outstanding singer, People's Artist of the USSR Murtuza Mammadov (Bulbul).

The competition included a preliminary qualifying and two main stages, which were held at the Azerbaijani National Conservatory and the Bulbul Specialized Secondary Music School.

