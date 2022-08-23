National actor awarded at Ostrovsky festival in Russia

23 August 2022 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Honored Artist Shovgi Huseynov has won a special prize at the 4th Ostrovsky FEST International Festival of Chamber Theater Forms, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The festival took place in the city of Kineshma, Russia. As part of it, the Azerbaijani State Academic Musical Theater staged a play based on Fyodor Dostoyevsky's short story "A Gentle Creature".

The piece comes with the subtitle "A Fantastic Story", and it chronicles the relationship between a pawnbroker and a girl that frequents his shop.

People's Artist Jannet Salimova and Honored Artist Shovgi Huseynov performed in the play. Their performance was enthusiastically received by the spectators.

The play was previously presented at the 40th Fajr International Theater Festival in Iran and the 16th Wreath of Friendship Folk Art International Festival in Belarus.

Ostrovsky FEST has been held in Kineshma since 2019 and got its name in honor of the Russian playwright Alexander Ostrovsky.

This year, theater groups from various cities of Russia, as well as from Azerbaijan, France, Kazakhstan, and other countries took part in the festival.

In 2019, Shovgi Huseynov took part in Ostrovsky-FEST with Patrick Suskind's play "The Double Bass"

Shovgi Huseynov brilliantly performed this monologue in one act.

According to the results of the festival, the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators was awarded the Audience Choice Award for the performance of “The Double Bass”.

