National film director joins international jury

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani film director Fariz Ahmadov has been selected as the jury for Doker International Documentary Film Festival slated for Moscow on August 15-18, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The Doker International Festival aims at bringing wonderful independent documentary films from all over the world to the Russian audience and provides a discussion platform for authors, experts, and spectators.

The main objectives of the festival include cultural exchange and cooperation between documentary filmmakers; expansion of ideas about the world documentary and its role in art; increasing the prestige of non-fiction cinematography and its importance in society; the promotion and support of new trends and directions in modern documentary filmmaking.

Fariz Ahmadov joined the jury of the short film competition that includes films made by Russia, Italy, Brazil, Iran, Israel, Morocco, France, and other countries.

The jury of the short film competition also included representatives of Russia and Colombia.

Notably, Fariz Ahmadov's documentary has been recently awarded at the 5th Cheboksary International Film Festival in Russia.

His film "The Last One" won the main prize in the festival's short films competition.

"The Last One" is about the last inhabitant of the Kurdili island, Vitali Pronin. In 1981, as a result of rising water levels in the Caspian Sea, Kurdili, once a bustling island, became uninhabitable. Most of the villagers moved from the island. No one lived there except for 68-years-old Vitali.

The film premiered last year at the 50th Rotterdam International Film Festival in 2021.

"The Last One" was produced by Baku Media Center and Salmanfilm studio with the support of the Culture Ministry.

The executive producer of the film is Arzu Aliyeva, producers - Orman Aliyev and Nazim Huseynov, scriptwriters - Esmira Ayyub and Fariz Ahmadov, and cinematographer - Mateusz Czuchnowski (Poland).

