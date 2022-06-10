President Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation visits Bulgaria [PHOTO]

10 June 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has met with Kazakh Ambassador to Sofia Temirtay Izbastin as part of her visit to Bulgaria, Azernews reports citing International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the Foundation and Kazakhstan, promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Turkic World at the international level.

Speaking at the event, Kazakh Ambassador Temirtay Izbastin praised the foundation's large-scale activities aimed at promoting the material and cultural values of the Turkic world.

During the visit to Bulgaria, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva and TURKPA Secretary-General Mehmet Sureyya Er met with Ambassador of Turkiye to Bulgaria Aylin Sekizkok.

The sides discussed the existence of close partnerships and the joint implementation of future projects related to the culture and heritage of the Turkic world.

Initiated in 2012, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS) is an intergovernmental organization, which aims at promoting comprehensive cooperation among the Turkic Speaking States.

The organization was established by the Nakhchivan Agreement, which was signed at the Turkic Summit in 2009.

In order to fulfill the objectives and tasks of the CCTSS, the organization has been divided into the following structures: Council of Heads of States; Council of Foreign Ministers, Senior Officials Committee, Council of Elders, Secretariat, Coordination Committee, Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest.

