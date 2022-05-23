Azerbaijan Fashion Week unites fashion designers [PHOTO]

23 May 2022 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

After a long break, the Azerbaijani Fashion Week has once again delighted fashionistas.

The Azerbaijani Fashion Week 2022 took place at the Hilton Baku Hotel bringing together designers from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, Azernews reports.

Fashion week unites people

The phrase "We are Together" has been chosen as the main motto of the 12th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

The fashionistas had a great chance to meet once again and, most importantly, to convey the ideas of friendship and peace through creativity.

The theme of friendship between peoples and respect for the national traditions of different countries was reflected in the colors of the main visual of this season. For the design of posters, invitations, and gifts, artists and graphic designers used all the colors of the flags of the participating countries.

Spectacular fashion shows

On the first day, eight fashion houses and ateliers from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkey presented their stunning collections to the public.

The fashion week opened with a show by the Azerbaijani designer Ulkar Hasanova. Her fashion collection included beautiful feminine looks.

Another national designer presented a fashion collection that featured pink, light green, emerald, and all shades of beige as well as retro details, such as lacing.

The brand "Miduamo" (Azerbaijan) conveys the idea of ​​developing the non-oil sector of the economy. Founder and designer Mujgen Bashirova stands for sustainable fashion, which is why she uses natural fabrics.

The fashion show started with a dance. At the end of the fashion show, the designer appeared on the catwalk with a real snake.

The brand "Eva Boutique" is distinguished by many unique handmade elements and features sparkling pearls and crystals. This season, the brand pleased fashionistas with plus-size outfits.

The fashion brand "Adili" (Kazakhstan) amazed everyone with its accessories collection. Without changing the main idea, the brand's designers modernized folk motifs in ready-to-wear collections.

The fashion brand "Mimiya" (Turkiye) is distinguished by a restrained color scheme, mainly white color. The fashion show also included a floral dress, a coat dress with shoulders inspired by the 80s, an over-size jacket dress, and a pantsuit with feathers.

"Zu Sorelle Atelier" (Azerbaijan), specializing in bridal and evening fashion, presented beautiful red, and green gowns, wedding dresses with an accentuated waistline, full skirt, and shimmering crystals.

Gunay Ibrahimli (Azerbaijan) presented all the best that is produced under her own brand - from bright over-size trouser suits to bold evening dresses. She ended her fashion show with a performance that aroused great interest.

Photo Credits: Adil Yusifov

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.Az