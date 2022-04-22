By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry calls on everyone to support the establishment of the Aghdam Victory and Open Air Occupation Museums' fund.

On May 28, 2021, the groundbreaking ceremony of the museum complex was held with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Victory and Open Air Occupation Museums will cover a total area of ​​about 22 hectares.

It is planned that a certain part of the city will turn into an open-air memorial reflecting the consequences of the Armenian occupation.

Covering an area of ​​17.23 hectares, the museum complex will consist of a modern-designed museum building, a memorial lake, a memorial garden and ruins.

The Aghdam Victory Museum will cover an area of ​​about 5 hectares and will consist of a building with a modern design, the Flag Square and the Victory Arena.

In Aghdam, the Flag Square will be established in the area where the President Ilham Aliyev raised the Azerbaijani flag, while a museum building and arena will be located near this square.

The work has already started to develop content related to the museums included in the Victory and Open Air Occupation Museums in Aghdam.

Azerbaijani citizens who have material and cultural samples, pictures, videos and other materials related to Aghdam, as well as those who have memories about Aghdam, can participate in the establishment of the Aghdam Occupation and Victory Museum Complex.

For more information, please visit the Culture Ministry's website.

