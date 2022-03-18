By Laman Ismayilova

Mstislav Rostropovich is internationally recognized as one of the world's finest cellists and musicians.

Born in Baku, he premiered over 100 pieces and formed long-standing artistic partnerships with such prominent composers as Dmitri Shostakovich, Sergei Prokofiev, Henri Dutilleux, Witold Lutoslawski, Olivier Messiaen, Luciano Berio, Krzysztof Penderecki, Alfred Schnittke, Norbert Moret, Andreas Makris and Benjamin Britten. A Grammy Award winner was considered one of the leading conductors of the West.

The musician won over 50 awards during his career. The maestro would have been 95 now.

A concert dedicated to the world's famous musician and outstanding was held at the Russian Information and Cultural Center.

Students and professors of the Baku Music Academy (BMA) performed at the concert organized by the BMA's senior lecturer, Ph.D. in Art History Alena Inyakina.

The Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov, MPs Elshad Mirbashir oghlu, Rufat Guliyev, dean of the BMA's Faculty of Performing Arts B Nazmiya Abbaszade, cultural and art workers attended the event.

At the concert, senior lectures, Ph.D. in Art History Alena Inyakina, Lala Mukhtarova, accompanist Dilyara Karimova, soloist of the Gara Garayev State Chamber Orchestra Leyla Karimova, Honored Artist Alexei Miltykh and others performed at the concert which aroused great interest.

Rostropovich is also well known for his interpretations of standard repertoire works, including Dvorak's Cello Concerto in B minor and Haydn's cello concerti in C and D,[citation needed] Prokofiev's Symphony-Concerto and the two cello concerti of Shostakovich.

Starting from 2007, a festival dedicated to the eminent musician is annually held in Azerbaijan.

In 2019, the 10th International Mstislav Rostropovich Festival was held in Baku.

The festival was attended by prominent public figures, representatives of diplomatic missions, famous cultural and art figures, and numerous fans of classical music.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz