By Laman Ismayilova

Fikrat Amirov's centenary has been celebrated in Kazakhstan.

The outstanding composer left a musical legacy that seems set to last indefinitely. His most famous pieces include symphonic works such as "Shur" (1946), Kurd Ovshari (1949), "Azerbaijan Capriccio" (1961), "Gulustan Bayati-Shiraz" (1968), "The Legend of Nasimi" (1977), "To the Memory of the Heroes of the Great National War" (1944), "Double Concerto for Violin, Piano and Orchestra" (1948) etc.

The memorable concert was organized by TURKSOY in the city of Karaganda as part of the celebration.

Young opera singer (countertenor) Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ilham Nazarov took part in the concert programme.

The opera singer performed Fikrat Amirov's music pieces including "Song of the Blind Arab".

"Song of the Blind Arab" is a song written by Fikrat Amirov for the staging of the "Sheikh Sanan" play by Huseyn Javid. The song is mainly performed by mugham singers.

Ilham Nazarov became one of the first opera singers after People's Artist of the USSR Rashid Behbudov who performed this work.

He shared the same stage with the Yerkegali RakhmadiyevSymphony Orchestra conducted by Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Pyotr Gribanov.

The concert was spectacular. The musicians were warmly welcomed by the audience. Fikrat Amirov's music aroused great interest among classical music lovers in Kazakhstan.

At the evening, TURKSOY Secretary General Dyusen Kaseinov presented Ilham Nazarov with the badge "Nizami Ganjavi-880".

Recall that earlier Ilham Nazarov took part in the events timed to Nizami Ganjavi's 880th anniversary.

A series of events were held in in ​​the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

The badge was awarded to the opera singer for the great contribution to the promotion of the poet's legacy.

