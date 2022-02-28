By Laman Ismayilova

A memory of the Khojaly massacre victims have been commemorated in Baku.

The memorable concert took place at the State Philharmonic Hall.

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov, prominent cultural and art figures attended the event.

The memory of the Khojaly genocide victims was honored with a minute of silence.

In 1992, the town of Khojaly came under intense fire from the towns of Khankendi and Askeran already occupied by the Armenian armed forces.

Some 613 civilians, mostly women and children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled. Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent. Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.

The State Symphony Orchestra performed at the concert under the direction of conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov.

Azerbaijan State Choir Chapel was conducted by People's Artist Gulbaji Imanova.

The concert featured music pieces by Fikrar Amirov, Gara Garayev,Agshin Alizade as well as the compositions "Roads leading to freedom" and "Dedication to Khojaly" by Rauf Aliyev.

A truly touching performance by the musicians impressed the listeners.

