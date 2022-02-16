By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery invites talented artists to display their art works inspired by women.

Professional artists over 22 years of age can submit their works to the exhibition timed to the International Women's Day.

By February 27, photos of the paintings should be sent to the e-mail address [email protected]

The artists should also provide personal information, contacts as well as to indicate the size of the painting and art technique.

The exposition is expected to draw attention to the role of women in society and support their creativity.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, research on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz