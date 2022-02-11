By Laman Ismayilova

The National History Museum has published a catalog in memory of the great composer Muslim Magomayev Sr. (1885-1937).

Muslim Magomayev Sr. is one of the founders of Azerbaijani classical music. The State Academic Philharmonic is named after him. He is the grandfather of the legendary performer and composer Muslim Magomayev.

The catalog consists of two main parts - "The life path of the composer" and "The work of the composer".

The first part, through photographs and documents, provides information about the family, education, teaching activities of Muslim Magomayev, his performances as a soloist-violinist in a professional opera orchestra, conducting activity in this orchestra for 25 years and much more.

Some 14 personal items belonging to the composer, which are stored in the museum, are presented to the reader in the first section of the catalog.

The section "Composer's Creativity" tells about stage works "Shah Ismail" and "Nargiz", symphonic and vocal works of Magomayev. Photographs, posters, programs and newspaper articles inform about the musical arrangement of films and performances by the composer.

The catalog provides detailed information about 201 exhibits related directly to Muslim Magomayev Sr. and stored in the Gifts and Memorabilia Fund, the Fund of Documentary Sources and the Photonegative Fund of the museum.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz