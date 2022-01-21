By Laman Ismayilova

Thirty two years have passed since the bloody events of January 20, 1990 in Baku.

The State Philharmonic Hall played tribute to the memory of the victims of Black January.

The memorial concert was timed to the 32nd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy.

The blessed memory of the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence.

The evening was opened by Azer Rzayev's music piece "Baku-90", reflecting the Black January tragedy.

The State Symphony Orchestra performed at the concert under the baton of the People's Artist Rauf Abdullayev.

The concert also featured music pieces by Gara Garayev and Agshin Alizadeh.

On January 20, 1990, hundreds of civilians were crushed or injured by the Soviet troops in Baku, upon an order from the USSR leadership that was trying to maintain the Communist regime in Azerbaijan and strangle the national liberation movement.

The invasion was launched at midnight and was committed with brutality. Some 137 people were killed, 611 were wounded, 841 were illegally arrested, and five went missing as a result of the intrusion of troops into Baku and other regions of the country.

---

