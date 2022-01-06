By Laman Ismayilova

Spectacular concert has been held within Dubai Expo 2020.

The event was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center at Azerbaijan's pavilion.

The concert "Music from Land of Fire" brought together talented musicians Jayla Seyidova (violin), Nargiz Aliyeva (piano) and Sahib Pashazade (tar).

The musicians delighted the listeners with Azerbaijani classical and national music.

Dubai Expo 2020 visitors also enjoyed stunning performances of Nizami Aliyev and Raji Huseynov.

Notably, Azerbaijan is represented at Dubai Expo 2020 by the pavilion of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Expo 2020 is a World Expo, currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. In 2020, the event was postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being postponed, organizers kept the name Expo 2020.

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) general assembly in Paris named Dubai as the host on 27 November 2013. The theme of the Expo is "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".

---

