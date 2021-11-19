By Laman Ismayilova

Gara Garayev's ballet "Seven Beauties" has been successfully staged at the Opera and Ballet Theater.

The ballet was presented within the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" announced in Azerbaijan.

The plot of the ballet "Seven Beauties" is based on the poem of the great Nizami Ganjavi. A story about love, friendship, betrayal and justice inspired the outstanding composer to write a ballet score.

Honored Artists Anar Mikhailov, Nigar Ibrahimova, Jamilya Karimova, Elmira Suleymanova, Samir Samadov as well as soloists Ayan Eyvazova, Yulia Fershtandt, Samira Mammadova, Nigar Aliyeva brilliantly embodied bright fantastic images.

The play was conducted by the principal conductor of the Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

"Seven Beauties" ballet premiered on November 6, 1952. In 1978, on the occasion of Garayev's 60th anniversary, "Seven beauties" was staged in a new version by choreographers R. Akhundova and M. Mammadov.

Azerbaijani ballet stars have successfully presented this ballet in many courtiers.

In 2008, the audience enjoyed a completely new version of the ballet staged on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the great composer.

---

