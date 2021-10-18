By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater has presented Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler" as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Festival of Vocalists.

The main parts in the production were performed by People's Artist Guliaz Mammadova, Honored Artists Farid Aliyev, Inara Babayeva, Jahangir Gurbanov, Gulustan Aliyeva, Tural Aghasiyev, Sabina Vakhabzade and Sadig Malikov.

The operetta was conducted by Honored Art WorkerSevil Hajiyeva, stage director - Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev.

"The Cloth Peddler" tells the love story of young Asgar, who wants to get married. He is a rich, successful businessman and has everything he could wish for except for one thing - a lovely wife. However, some old-fashioned traditions do not allow him to choose his own bride.

The plot of the musical comedy was taken from life by the author. So, women in the East have long worn a veil, they were not allowed to appear on the street with an open face. The girls got married, as a rule, at the will of their parents. The groom in most cases also saw his bride only after the wedding.

In the 20th century, this tradition began to be criticized. A new generation of young people wanted to get married with someone they love.

Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta tells about young man who pretended a cloth peddler in order to see his future wife.

The musical comedy combines the traditions of European classical and Azerbaijani national music.

"The Cloth Peddler" was translated into 80 languages and staged in about 200 theaters in 80 countries.

In 2013, UNESCO celebrated the 100th anniversary of the operetta.

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Festival of Vocalists will last until October 20.

The Festival of Vocalists aims to develop and promote classical music in Azerbaijan. The project also focuses on the formation of good musical taste among young people.

The author of the project idea and artistic director is Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

The project is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Palace with the Culture Ministry's support.

During the festival, famous Azerbaijani and foreign vocalists, including young talents, perform masterpieces of the Azerbaijani and world classics, accompanied by the country's leading musical groups.

The Heydar Aliyev Palace, the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater, the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, the International Mugham Center, the Azerbaijani National Conservatory, Baku Musical Academy, and the Ganja State Philharmonic Society host numerous concerts, master classes, presentations, scientific and practical conferences, and other events.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

