By Laman Ismayilova

The State Philharmonic Hall has hosted another concert as part of the 13th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

The soloists included Honored Artist cellist Aleksey Miltykh and violinist Umida Abbasova. The evening featured compositions by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Arnold Schoenberg, Fikrat Amirov, Max Bruch, Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Antonio Salieri's symphony "Venice" and Joaquin Turin's "Prayer of the torero" (La oración del torero) were performed for the first time in Baku. The premiere performance aroused a storm of applause. country

The musicians were accompanied by the State Chamber Orchestra under the baton of People's Artist, famous conductor Fakhraddin Karimov.

The Day of National Music is celebrated in Azerbaijan on September 18 and timed to the birthday of the great national composer, founder of the Azerbaijan national opera Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The tradition of celebrating the composer's birthday as a holiday was laid by eminent conductor Niyazi, who used to celebrate this day each year after Uzeyir Hajibayli's death. This tradition continues till nowadays.

Numerous cultural events, including gala concerts and festivals, are being held across the country including the international music festival named after the composer.

The 13th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival kicked off in Shusha, Baku, Ganja and Aghdam.

The festival gathers talented musicians from Azerbaijan, the U.S. and Poland.

The 13th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival will last until September 24.

