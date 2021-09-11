By Laman Ismayilova

The Carpet Museum has displayed stunning exhibit its collection.

The museum showcased R. Karimov's glazed plate inspired by the harvest festival, which symbolizes abundance and prosperity.

The composition created according to the object's round shape includes decorative images completely covering the surface.

Three graceful silhouettes of girls in national clothes are pictured against the background of a sunny cornfield.

The hems of the girls’ skirts who have reaped a rich harvest merge with the waves, giving the image an exquisite flowing rhythm. The plate is decorated with engraving.

Meanwhile, the Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet Chelebi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museum organizations.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

---

