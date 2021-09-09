By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Jazz Festival 2021 is pleased to announce an art exhibition "Improvised by inDUSTry".

The exhibition will open in the artists' workshops near the Icherisheher metro on September 10.

The unique art project is dedicated to the visual refraction of space and time, the change of paradigms and meanings, which have now turned into artifacts with new meanings.

The exhibition will feature paintings, installations, photographs, video art and performances by artists Huseyn Hagverdiev, Bahram Khalilov, Rustam Huseynov and Arif Guluzade.

The crumbling artifacts of the past, the dead objects of the industry take on new meaning as objects of inspiration for artists, receiving a second life and a new purpose.

All go to one place. All are from the dust and to dust all return... Just as jazz is musical improvisation and reflection on the life of urban civilization, so artists improvise visually to change the paradigm and replace the meanings of relics of a bygone era.

The art project exhibition "Improvised by inDUSTry" was initiated by Bahram Khalilov, Konul Rafieva and Rustam Huseynov.

The event is co-organized by the Center of Contemporary Art, the United Artists Club with the support of the Khatai Art Center.

The exhibition will finish its work with a live performance on September 18.

Attendance of the event is possible by prior registration and Covid-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Baku Jazz Festival will take place in Baku on September 10-18, bringing together jazz musicians from Azerbaijan, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Turkey, Russia, Israel and Luxembourg.

Along with foreign guests, Azerbaijani jazzmen will perform at the festival, including Honored Artists Rain Sultanov, Shahin Novrasli, Isfar Sarabski, musicians Elbay Mamedzade, Elvin Bashirov and many others.

This year, Baku Jazz Festival 2021 will differ from the traditional one as it will be held in a club format amid a coronavirus pandemic.

The first ever Baku Jazz Festival was held in 2005 since then it has grown to be widely recognized as one of the country's leading festivals.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisements are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

