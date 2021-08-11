By Laman Ismayilova

Opera stars Yusif Eyvazov and Anna Netrebko have mesmerized spectators at Ljubljana Festival.

The Summer Festival of Ljubljana is a sequence of events opened to the public for free. The festival’s events take place, yearly, from mid June to mid September. The churches buildings, the patios and the squares in the center of the ancient city are the stages and decoration for the classic musical concerts played every evening.

At the festival, Eyvazov and Netrebko performed works by Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini, Ruggiero Leoncavallo, Umberto Giordano and other composers.

During their performance, the opera singers thrilled the audience with a slow dance, who gave them a round of applause.

Known for his beautiful voice, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world’s leading opera houses. His name is included in the book "The Best Tenors of the World".

The unique sound of his voice and his vibrant stage presence allow him to combine an active opera career with numerous concert performances. The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini’s "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko's on the cross-over album "Romanza". In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People’s Artist of Azerbaijan. Anna Netrebko is one of the prominent opera singers of Russia in the 21st century. She has been identified by the journal Musical America as "a genuine superstar for the 21st century" and was named 'Musician of the Year' in 2008. The Russian operatic soprano was awarded the State Prize of the Russian Federation. Time magazine placed her on its Time 100 list in 2007. Netrebko was named the best singer in 2017 at the International Opera Awards in London. In July 2017, Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko took the lead in the list of Russian top-earning musicians, according to Forbes Magazine.

